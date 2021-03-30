Nechirvan Barzani reveals the files he discussed with Emmanuel Macron

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed delight after his meeting with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, Shedding Light on the files they discussed today, Tuesday.

Barzani tweeted, "I am delighted to have met my friend President Emmanuel Macron today in Paris."

He added, "I reiterated my appreciation for France’s continued support to the Kurdistan Region. We discussed bilateral ties, pressing Iraqi and regional issues, as well as opportunities and challenges ahead."

The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in the French capital, Paris, flanked by the Secretary of Kurdistan's Presidium, Fawzi Hariri, and External relations advisor, Falah Mustafa.