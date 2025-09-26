Iran, Russia sign nuclear deal to generate 5K MW

Shafaq News – Moscow / Tehran

Iran and Russia have reached agreements to construct four new nuclear power units with a combined capacity of nearly 5,000 megawatts, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi confirmed on Friday.

On the sidelines of Russia’s World Atom Week (WAW) Atom Expo 2025 in Moscow, Kamalvandi explained that negotiations and agreements were made, especially on building plants larger than Bushehr with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts each.

Iran also unveiled a pavilion at the exhibition, which runs from September 25 to 28, showcasing its latest nuclear industry achievements alongside other countries. The event was addressed by the Russian President Vladimir Putin and attended by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

The deal follows a memorandum signed earlier this week between AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami and Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev to develop small nuclear plants, as part of Tehran’s plan to build eight reactors with Russian assistance and reach 20 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2040.