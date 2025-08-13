Russia, Iran, China, North Korea deepens strategic ties

Shafaq News – Washington

Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea are deepening their strategic partnership, countering claims that the so-called “axis of disruption” had weakened after Iran’s recent 12-day conflict with Israel, according to a report by the National Security Journal.

The alliance is extending across military, technological, and space domains. Tehran recently launched a communications satellite on a Russian Soyuz rocket, continuing earlier collaboration such as the 2022 “Khayyam” mission from Kazakhstan.

This cooperation also includes advanced weaponry and technology. Chinese-made engines are reportedly aiding Russia in producing Garbiya-A1 attack drones despite Western sanctions, while Iran is turning to China for stealth fighters and sophisticated air defense systems.

Diplomatic and commercial ties are likewise expanding. Russia has resumed flights to Pyongyang, and Tehran is seeking Moscow and Beijing’s backing on its nuclear agenda, reflecting a multifaceted and increasingly influential alliance.

The National Security Journal further cautioned that Western powers should not underestimate this coordination, as these nations advance drones, space programs, and broader military initiatives at a pace that challenges global norms.

