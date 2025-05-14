Basra Council votes down Al-Zubair Province proposal

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basra’s Provincial Council shut down a renewed push to carve out Al-Zubair as an independent province.

A source told Shafaq News that the council, during its 35th session, voted by majority to reject the proposal, citing a lack of sufficient justification for taking such a step at this time.

Council members emphasized the importance of preserving the administrative unity of Basra and warned against rushing into decisions that could negatively impact the province’s governance and public services.

Last month, an official document signed by Parliament Secretary-General Safwan Al-Jarjari stated that the Iraqi Parliament has approved a proposal to establish a new province in southern Iraq by upgrading Al-Zubair. The request, submitted by MP Rafiq Al-Salhi on March 25, was endorsed by the speaker, his deputies, and 100 lawmakers in line with existing laws and regulations.

This is not the first time such a demand has been raised. Al-Zubair, a district administratively affiliated with oil-rich Basra, has seen repeated calls by local officials and activists over the past decade to elevate its status.