Basra Council approves barrier to block saltwater intrusion

Shafaq News – Basra

On Tuesday, Iraq's Basra Provincial Council voted to build a water barrier on the Shatt al-Arab waterway to contain saltwater intrusion from the sea.

Basra suffers annually, especially in summer, from saltwater intrusion in the Shatt al-Arab, which severely affects the supply of potable water.

Council member Thaer al-Salhi told Shafaq News that the temporary barrier near Sinbad Island aims to confront the water salinity crisis and secure the continued flow of fresh water for Basra residents.

