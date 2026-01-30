Iraq’s Al-Zubair launches +$1M infrastructure push

Shafaq News– Basra

Al-Zubair district in Basra province, southern Iraq, witnessed a major expansion in infrastructure and public service projects after dozens of developments were awarded at an estimated cost of about 1.5 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $1M), a local official told Shafaq News on Friday.

Abbas Maher, the qaimaqam (district head), said the infrastructure projects are being implemented in two phases, the first phase reached nearly 40% completion and the second one has about 95%. He also noted that the projects were funded under the regional development budget and directly awarded by the Basra authorities, adding that the infrastructure package covers nine core services for each area, including sewage networks, rainwater drainage, road paving, sidewalks, electricity, water supply, street lighting, groundwater reduction systems, as well as parks and traffic signage.

The development plan has a third phase of infrastructure projects for residential land-distribution areas, covering the construction of a 10,000-seat sports stadium, more than 20 road and bridge projects outside the master plan.

According to Maher, the district also sees the implementation of other major projects, incorperating the construction of health centers, 50 schools, Al-Mirbad University, and the completion of Al-Zubair’s western, northern, and eastern entrances.

Regarding future projects, the qaimaqam revealed plans to build more than 43 new schools, complete the second phase of Al-Mirbad University, establish more than 15 youth sports fields, and construct eight health clinics, along with supplying schools with educational equipment, providing new machinery for the municipality, and outsourcing district cleaning services to a specialized company.

On challenges, Maher pointed to the presence of informal settlements without legal alternatives, encroachments on service corridors, limited administrative authority, and shortages in financial allocations. He noted that these constraints have stalled several projects, including a 200-bed Al-Zubair Hospital and six schools.

