Israeli reports say Ali Larijani targeted in Iran strike as Iranian media say he will deliver message

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli media reported on Tuesday that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani was among the targets of an Israeli strike in Tehran on Monday evening, while Iranian media said he is expected to deliver a message “soon.”

Israel’s public broadcaster quoted an Israeli official as saying that Larijani was included on the target list, but his condition remains unknown. Additional Israeli reports indicated that around 30 individuals were targeted in the strikes.

Israel’s Channel 15 reported that the strikes also targeted Basij commander Gholam Reza Soleimani, without confirming the results.

Footage circulated on social media in recent days showed Larijani walking among civilians in Tehran during events marking Quds Day last Friday.