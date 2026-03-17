Iraqi faction leader: Iran and allied groups maintain large missile and drone stockpiles

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The military deputy of Harakat al-Nujaba, an Iraqi armed faction, Abdul Qader al-Karbalaei, said on Tuesday that Iran and allied groups within the “Axis of Resistance” maintain large and ongoing strategic stockpiles of missiles and drones.

In a post on social media, al-Karbalaei revealed that the production of these weapons does not rely on large factories or major facilities, but rather on “a long and complex supply chain, with output carried out in small workshops using fast and low-cost production lines.”

Referring to missiles and drones by these groups, he said that the manufacturing becomes “like making traditional holiday sweets in Muslim homes.”