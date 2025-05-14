Made in Iraq: Basra spearheads nation's manufacturing drive

2025-05-14T15:53:31+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq launched three major industrial projects in Basra to diversify the national economy, according to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s media office.

Speaking in a video conference, al-Sudani inaugurated a 600,000-ton-per-year steel facility operated by the State Company for Iron and Steel, initiated construction of a chlor-alkali production plant, and kicked off the first phase of an industrial city.

“Iraq is not merely an oil country. It has the resources and infrastructure to support a national industrial economy that meets domestic demand and serves regional markets,” al-Sudani stated.

The industrial city, based in Al-Zubair district, will host factories supplying construction materials for housing projects, including a waterfront, enabling easier import of raw materials and export of finished goods. The project contract requires that at least 50% of the workforce be recruited locally.

Al-Sudani assured that the new facilities will meet international standards, incorporate advanced quality control systems, and serve as training platforms for young engineers and technicians.

