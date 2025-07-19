Iraq fast-tracks DS2 project at Majnoon oil field

Shafaq News – Basra

On Saturday, the Iraqi Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul Ghani inspected the Majnoon oil field in Basra province to assess progress on projects implemented under national management.

According to a statement by the ministry, Abdul Ghani reviewed progress at the DS2 processing station, which is 85% complete and expected to be finalized by the end of this year.

DS2 refers to a processing facility located within major oil fields in Iraq, notably Rumaila and Majnoon. It plays a vital role in the early stage of production by separating oil, gas, and water extracted from underground reservoirs.

During a meeting attended by members of parliament, he stressed that strategic development projects are essential for boosting crude oil output and advancing gas sector investment.