Mosul celebrates minaret, mosque reopening soon

Shafaq News/ UNESCO held a special conference, on Wednesday, to celebrate the successful reconstruction of the iconic Al-Hadba Minaret, one of Mosul’s most recognizable historical landmarks.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Yousif Al-Abd Rabo, Director of the Sunni Endowment (Waqf) in Nineveh, described the occasion as a tribute to the perseverance and dedication of those involved in the restoration. “This achievement brings back a key part of Mosul’s identity and heritage,” he said.

Al-Abd Rabo also noted that while the minaret’s reconstruction is complete, work on the Al-Nuri Mosque and its annexes continues. “The grand reopening of the mosque, including the restored minaret, is scheduled for mid-March, with a formal ceremony expected to be attended by Iraq’s Prime Minister, a high-ranking UNESCO delegation, and key cultural and political figures.”

For its part, UNESCO reaffirmed its commitment to Mosul’s reconstruction, emphasizing that the challenges faced due to war and destruction have not deterred efforts to restore the city’s cultural and religious landmarks.

Restoring Mosul’s Cultural and Religious Legacy

The destruction of Al-Nuri Mosque and Al-Hadba Minaret in 2017 was a defining moment in Mosul’s battle against ISIS. The minaret, nicknamed “The Hunchback” for its distinctive lean, had stood for over 800 years, serving as a symbol of the city’s rich history.

Recognizing the importance of Mosul’s cultural heritage, UNESCO launched the “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” initiative in 2018. The program, developed in partnership with the United Arab Emirates, aims to rebuild historic landmarks, restore cultural life, and support education.

The restoration of Al-Hadba Minaret faced significant challenges, including the need to clear hidden explosives from the site and preserve 12th-century architectural elements discovered during excavations. Engineers ensured that the minaret retained its signature tilt—leaning 160 centimeters, just as it did in the 1960s, while reinforcing its foundation for long-term stability.

In addition to architectural restoration, UNESCO focused on revitalizing Mosul’s cultural and social life. Backed by funding from the European Union, the organization has restored 124 heritage homes. The organization has rebuilt more than 400 classrooms across Nineveh Province, including Al-Ekhlas Primary School, which now features modern facilities and a library. Meanwhile, Mosul University has received new academic resources and a cinema department, expanding opportunities for students.