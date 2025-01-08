A symbol of resilience and cultural pride: Al-Hadba Minaret restoration nears completion

Shafaq News/ Anticipation is building in Mosul as the city's iconic Al-Hadba Minaret edges closer to its long-awaited restoration, symbolizing resilience and cultural pride.

Shafaq News’ correspondent documented the momentous progress, as scaffolding was removed, revealing the minaret's towering presence among Mosul's skyline—a restoration infused with history and the enduring affection of its people.

Anas Mohammed, the reconstruction supervisor working with UNESCO, announced, on Tuesday, that the restoration of Al-Hadba and the adjacent Great Al-Nuri Mosque, both devastated by ISIS, is nearing completion.

"The reconstruction of the minaret is almost complete, with the scaffolding now removed," Mohammed shared with Shafaq News. "The project has surpassed 92% completion, fueling optimism for the revival of this remarkable landmark, which holds over 900 years of history."

He added that restoration efforts extend to the Great Al-Nuri Mosque, with its official reopening anticipated in March.

Al-Hadba Minaret, an architectural marvel from the 12th century, was an integral feature of Al-Nuri Mosque, constructed by Nur al-Din Zangi in 1172. Reduced to rubble during ISIS control of Mosul, the minaret's destruction symbolized the city’s profound loss.

Today, the large-scale reconstruction project—spearheaded by UNESCO in collaboration with international and local partners—represents a commitment to preserving Mosul's rich heritage and rekindling hope for its people.