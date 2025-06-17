Iraqi Speaker to UN: Stop Israeli violations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani urged the UN to take a more active role in addressing what he described as ongoing “violations by the Zionist entity [Israel]” across Iran, Gaza, Syria, and Yemen.

The call came during a meeting in Baghdad with UN representative in Iraq, Mohamed al-Hassan, according to a statement from the Iraqi Parliament.

Al-Mashhadani emphasized the need for the international body to help protect peace and security in the region and to prevent further conflict escalation.

The two officials also discussed Iraq’s upcoming elections, with al-Hassan confirming that the UN has appointed qualified international observers to monitor the vote and contribute to its success.

The meeting touched on human rights issues, the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and the finalization of Iraq’s Independent Human Rights Commission. Al-Hassan noted that Iraq is currently a candidate for membership in the UN Human Rights Council.

He praised Iraq’s democratic progress, describing the country as being “in its best condition” and commending the role of the Parliament and its speaker in legislative reforms and shaping Iraq’s future.

Al-Hassan also highlighted Iraq’s emerging regional influence, calling it a leader with “historical depth” in the Middle East.