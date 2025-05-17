Baghdad summit: Guterres urges Arab states to end regional violence

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged Arab nations to prioritize ending regional violence and advancing inclusive political solutions.

On the sidelines of the 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad, Guterres told reporters that peace efforts must begin with ending violence across the Arab world.

He also underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire in Lebanon and a comprehensive political transition in Syria that includes all communities, adding that “the transition process must involve the entire Syrian population.” Guterres further reaffirmed that Syria’s Kurds are citizens and must be included in the country’s political process.

He also addressed the broader refugee crisis, recalling how Syria had once hosted two million Iraqi refugees. “It is painful not to see Syrian refugees treated similarly today,” he stated, calling for the inclusion of all communities and the removal of sanctions to help open the path toward positive developments in the country.

Addressing the Palestinian issue, Guterres emphasized that a solution has yet to be found. “Gaza is beyond words—hunger must stop, and there is no justification for collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” he continued.