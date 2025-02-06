Nineveh Christian parties condemn dismissal of administrative heads

Shafaq News/ Christian political parties in Nineveh have condemned the provincial council’s decision to dismiss the heads of administrative units, calling it a “politically motivated move” that undermines democratic representation and threatens minority rights.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, the Beit Nahrin National Union Party, Chaldean Syriac Assyrian Popular Council, Bet Nahrain Democratic Party, and Assyrian Democratic Movement denounced the decision as “a blatant interference in the political and communal rights of Nineveh’s diverse population.” The parties warned that the move serves narrow partisan interests, aiming to sideline minorities and manipulate electoral outcomes ahead of upcoming local elections.

“By ignoring the court’s decision, the council is not only violating legal procedures but also undermining national unity and social cohesion in Nineveh,” the statement read, referencing a previous Administrative Court ruling that deemed the dismissals unlawful.

Christian parties had opposed a recent ruling by Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court that eliminated minority quota seats in the Kurdistan Parliament, calling it a “clear constitutional violation,” accusing Kurdish political forces of attempting to “consolidate power at the expense of minorities,” with some parties threatening to boycott the upcoming regional elections unless the quota system is restored and reserved exclusively for Christian voters.

Notably, Iraq’s Christian communities, estimated at 200,000 to 300,000 from a pre-2003 population of 1.5 million, have long struggled with political exclusion and demographic decline. The Chaldean Catholic Church, Iraq’s largest Christian denomination, represents nearly 80 percent of the remaining Christian population, followed by Syriac Catholics, Assyrians, and smaller Armenian and Arab Christian groups.