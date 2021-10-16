Kurdistan's PM confirmed KRG's support to promote "a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-16T15:30:37+0000

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, discussed with the Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East the situation of Christians in Iraq and Syria. KRG said in a statement that Barzani received today, the Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East in the world, Patriarch Mar Awa III, and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, the Prime Minister renewed congratulations to Patriarch on his inauguration as Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East. He also expressed again the support of the Kurdish Government to promote "a culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the various components of the Kurdistan Region." According to the statement, the Patriarch thanked the Prime Minister for his support and pointed out that Kurdistan is "an oasis of coexistence, religious freedom and solidarity among its components," and that "the message of all religions should contribute to spreading peace and love." According to the statement, the two sides discussed the general situation of Christians in Iraq and Syria.

