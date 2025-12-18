Turkiye’s Fidan calls on SDF to honor agreements with Damascus

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday called on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to adhere to the integration agreement signed with the Syrian government on March 10, warning that delays in implementation are testing the patience of key stakeholders.

In an interview with TRT World, Fidan said Turkiye does not want to resort again to military action against the SDF and hopes the process will move forward through dialogue and negotiations. However, he cautioned that "continued setbacks could have consequences."

“We do not want to see any need for military means again,” Fidan said, stressing that all parties expect the SDF to fulfill the agreement without delay or modification.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said the SDF’s continued activities outside the framework of integration into the Syrian army are harming stability. The ministry stressed that the group “has no alternative but to join official state institutions,” adding that any other course would not yield results.

The SDF has said it submitted a comprehensive proposal outlining steps and mechanisms for integration into the army and state institutions but has not yet received an official response.

In official statements, the Syrian government has reaffirmed its rejection of any arrangement that undermines the principle of “one Syria, one army, and one government,” firmly opposing federalism or any form of territorial division.

