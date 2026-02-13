Iraqi FM: Al-Maliki nomination internal decision, US concerns noted

Shafaq News- Munich

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stressed on Friday that the nomination of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki for premiership is an internal Iraqi matter, despite Washington’s objections.

Speaking in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Hussein —who is also the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) nominee for Iraq’s presidency— acknowledged that Baghdad takes US signals “seriously.” However, the decision to nominate al-Maliki “was an internal issue.”

The Coordination Framework, an umbrella alliance of Shiite political parties holding more than 185 seats in Iraq’s 329-member parliament, nominated al-Maliki as its candidate for prime minister. Al-Maliki previously led two governments between 2006 and 2014.

US President Donald Trump has publicly rejected al-Maliki’s potential return to office, arguing that Iraq “descended into poverty and total chaos” during his tenure and warning that Washington “will no longer help Iraq” if he is chosen.

Read more: Nouri Al-Maliki’s return rekindles Iraq’s divisions as Iran and the US pull apart