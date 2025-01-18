Iraqi FM, new US Charge d'Affaires discuss developments in Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, received, on Saturday, the new US Embassy chargé d'affaires in Baghdad, Daniel Rubinstein.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Hussein congratulated Rubinstein on assuming his new duties, emphasizing the deep ties between Iraq and the United States.

He also expressed Iraq's aspirations to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the incoming US administration.

“The meeting included in-depth discussions on bilateral relations and an overview of regional developments, particularly the situation in Syria,” the statement added.

“Both sides also addressed current political developments and the critical role played by Western countries, especially the United States, in shaping events in Syria,” the Iraqi Foreign Ministry revealed.

Reviewing the outcomes of the Riyadh Conference on Syria, which was attended by a US Undersecretary of State, they underscored the importance of following up on the conference's recommendations.

The Riyadh Conference on Syria, held on January 12, 2025, focused on supporting a Syrian-led political process, lifting sanctions to aid humanitarian and economic recovery, and preserving Syria's sovereignty.

Participants raised concerns over Israeli incursions and stressed the need for reconstruction and development to enable the return of refugees and achieve long-term stability.