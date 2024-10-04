Iraqi FM, US official discuss ISIS crimes, human rights laws

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with US Assistant Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, in Washington to discuss crimes committed by ISIS and Iraq’s human rights legislation.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks focused on atrocities committed by ISIS, including crimes against humanity in Mosul and Sinjar, as well as the destruction of cultural heritage and the kidnapping and killing of Yazidi women and children.

The discussions also touched on Iraq's legal framework regarding human rights. Minister Hussein emphasized that “these laws are a domestic matter, reflecting the country’s cultural context,” reiterating Iraq’s commitment to “strengthening relations with other nations based on mutual interests and advancing democratic governance across state institutions.”

Hussein highlighted Iraq's efforts to integrate human rights as a core value within its society and to create a conducive environment for their sustainability. He also stressed Iraq’s goal of enhancing its presence in international forums, which would positively impact its foreign relations.