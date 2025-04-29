Iraq’s FM: US-Iran deal vital, but not at region’s expense

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned of "catastrophic consequences" for the region if ongoing diplomatic talks between the US and Iran fail.

In an interview with Asharq News, Hussein said Iraq strongly supports the negotiation process between Washington and Tehran and expressed hope for positive outcomes that would bolster regional stability. He stressed that any potential agreement between the US and Iran would not come at the expense of other regional actors.

Hussein also highlighted the impact of US sanctions on Iran, which have forced Iraq to seek alternative sources for gas imports. Iranian gas supplies feed about 33% of Iraq’s electricity needs. He noted that Baghdad is in talks with several countries, including Turkiye, Jordan, and Gulf states, to secure alternative energy supplies.

The Iraqi foreign minister said his discussions in Washington also covered the situation in Syria, revealing that the US administration has presented eight conditions to the new Syrian leadership. Among the conditions, Hussein described the issue of foreign armed groups as particularly sensitive, calling it a major source of concern for neighboring countries and the broader international community.

During his meetings with US and European officials, Hussein said he emphasized the need to push for a comprehensive political settlement in Syria and called for the lifting of sanctions on Damascus, citing the humanitarian suffering of the Syrian people.

Stability in Syria is critical for Iraq, Hussein added. "We care deeply about the situation in Syria because developments there affect us both negatively and positively," he said.

Hussein ruled out the possibility of an Arab summit being held during US President Donald Trump’s upcoming regional visit.

The White House announced that President Trump would visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates between May 13 and May 16.

Foreign Minister Hussein arrived in Washington on April 24 for an official visit during which he held a series of bilateral meetings with senior US officials. His visit aimed to strengthen bilateral ties between Iraq and the United States and explore ways to expand cooperation in political, security, and economic fields, alongside discussions on regional and international issues of mutual concern.