Asayish dismantles terror networks in Syria’s Raqqa

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Wednesday, the General Command of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in northern and eastern Syria announced the dismantling of networks planning terrorist attacks in Raqqa.

In a statement, the Asayish said it launched a security campaign in the city to pursue individuals wanted for various crimes. Special operations units (H.A.T.) will lead the mission with support from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Global Coalition.

The statement said the measures target threats from ISIS cells, drug traffickers, and other security risks that endanger civilians, noting that the campaign follows a series of recent operations, including a sweep in southern Hasakah that led to the arrest of ISIS members.

Another major operation in al-Hol camp ended with the arrest of 11 ISIS-linked individuals and the dismantling of networks plotting attacks across northern and eastern Syria.

