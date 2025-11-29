Israel fire across Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli forces launch attacks at multiple locations in southern Lebanon, local media said on Saturday.

The National News Agency (NNA) noted that a gunfire erupted from the Roissat al-Alam area toward the outskirts of Kfar Shouba, while an Israeli military aircraft deployed a stun grenade near workers in Mays al-Jabal. No injuries were recorded.

Israel has not issued any comment on the incidents.

الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام - قنبلة صوتية على ميس الجبل

Although a ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli troops continue to operate south of the Litani River, maintaining air and ground activity across southern and eastern Lebanon. The Lebanese Army has documented 15,198 air violations, along with 17 maritime and 332 land violations north of the Blue Line as of November 20.

The United Nations indicated that the strikes have damaged infrastructure and hindered displaced families from returning home. Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reports 335 people killed and 973 wounded since the ceasefire began.

