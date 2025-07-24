South Lebanon: Israeli attacks leave one dead

Shafaq News – South Lebanon

A Lebanese citizen was killed on Thursday after an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the border town of Aita al-Shaab, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

Local sources reported that another Israeli drone strike hit a wooded area in the town of Beit Lif. In the al-Omra border region, Israeli soldiers opened fire on livestock herders, while flares were launched over the areas of al-Khiam and the orchards of al-Wazzani.

Earlier at dawn, an explosion occurred in the village of Houla, reportedly carried out by an Israeli force.

The incidents mark another breach of the US-brokered ceasefire implemented on November 27, 2024. Since then, Lebanese authorities have documented over 4,000 Israeli violations, with at least 234 people killed and more than 530 injured. Israel continues to occupy five military outposts in southern Lebanon, despite the ceasefire terms requiring a full withdrawal.