Iran fires rockets at Israel as Israeli strikes hit 200 Iranian sites

2026-03-13T07:18:23+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military on Friday detected a rocket barrage launched from Iran toward Israel, as the confrontation involving Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran intensifies.

On X, the army indicated that air defense systems launched interceptor missiles against the incoming projectiles, which primarily targeted the southern city of Eilat and the Arava Valley. Authorities reported no immediate casualties or damage, although air raid sirens sounded across the area.

In a separate update on X, the military reported strikes on more than 200 sites during the past 24 hours linked to “Iranian military infrastructure” across western and central Iran, including ballistic missile launch platforms, air defense systems, and weapons production facilities.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets on February 28, causing extensive destruction, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior commanders from the IRGC. Iran later carried out retaliatory actions affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

