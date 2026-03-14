Drone strike kills four Iraqi armed faction members in central Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A drone strike targeting a residential house in Baghdad’s al-Arsat area early on Saturday killed four members of Iraqi armed factions and injured eight others, including faction figures, according to a security source.

Initial information indicates that some of those killed or injured were senior figures within the factions, though their identities have not been officially disclosed. However, the source said a prominent faction leader is the target of the operation.

The security source also said the Popular Mobilization Forces’ security service has taken charge of the investigation into the explosion.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command condemned the attack on individuals inside residential neighborhoods as “a fully fledged crime” and a violation of humanitarian principles.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

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