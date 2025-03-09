Iraq’s Al-Sadr condemns violence against Alawites in Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Sunday denounced the recent violence in Syria’s coastal region, where dozens of Alawites were reportedly killed, calling on the new government in Damascus to avoid "sectarianism and violence."

"We receive sorrowful news from Syria, where the Alawite sect is being targeted by the new government with violent methods that could amount to sectarian cleansing," Al-Sadr wrote on X.

He urged Alawites to "act wisely and cautiously to preserve Syrian unity and to deny extremists and lurking enemies—namely Zionists [Israel] and their supporters—the opportunity to invade Syria."

Al-Sadr also called on Syria’s new government to refrain from using force, warning that otherwise, they could be labeled as "terrorists and Daesh-like."

Appealing to neighboring countries to "avoid escalating their rhetoric so the situation does not worsen."

Al-Sadr cautioned Damascus against following in the footsteps of "the ousted dictator," referring to former president Bashar al-Assad. "Otherwise, the only ones who will suffer are the proud Syrian people," he said.

The Syrian coastal region has seen two days of intense clashes with security forces claiming they are battling remnants of the previous regime.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the death toll has exceeded 1000 fatalities.