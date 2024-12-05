Iraq’s Al-Sadr urges non-intervention in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, prominent Iraqi cleric and leader of the National Shiite Movement (the Sadrist Movement), Muqtada al-Sadr, reaffirmed his opposition to Iraqi involvement in the Syrian crisis, describing it as "an internal Syrian matter."

In a post on X, Al-Sadr wrote, “We closely monitor the situation in our dear neighboring Syria, and we can only offer prayers for its proud and free people of all sects, asking God to protect them from calamities, terrorism, extremism, injustice, darkness, sectarianism, and foreign interference.”

Al-Sadr reiterated his position of non-interference in Syria’s affairs, emphasizing the importance of respecting the Syrian people's right to determine their future. He warned against falling into the plans of what he called the "ominous triad of USA, Britain, and Israel and their allies, which seeks to destroy religion, unity, and sow division."

Al-Sadr also called on the Iraqi government, citizens, and all groups, including military and security forces, to refrain from intervening in Syria, pointing to past instances of such actions.

"The government must prevent this and hold accountable anyone who disrupts Iraq's peaceful and ideological security."

Al-Sadr's remarks came amid escalating violence in Syria.

Syrian military forces are reportedly engaged in intense battles with opposition armed factions including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, in different provinces including Hama, Aleppo, and Idlib.