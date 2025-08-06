USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, climb in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Wednesday, the US dollar slipped slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, while it recorded a marginal rise in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 139,850 dinars per $100, compared with 139,950 dinars on Tuesday.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the selling rate reached 140,750 dinars per $100, while the buying rate stood at 138,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling rates reach 139,900 dinars per $100, and buying rates were at 139,800 dinars.