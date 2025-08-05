Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates stabilized with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 139,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rates as recorded in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 141,000 IQD and 139,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 139,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 139,750.