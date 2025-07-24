Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News - Baghdad/Erbil

On Thursday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad and edged higher in Erbil market.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates set at 139,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, at the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 140,500 IQD and 138,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 139,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 139,000.