Yemen strikes Israel with drones

Shafaq News / The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Saturday the execution of a military operation using several drones against "sensitive" targets in the Umm L-Rashrash area (Eilat) in southern occupied Palestine.

According to a statement from the Yemeni forces, these attacks were described as "a victory for the Palestinian people who are currently facing killing, destruction, and siege in the Gaza Strip." This action was carried out in line with the directives of Abdulmalik Badreddin al-Houthi, in response to the calls of the free Yemeni people.

The Yemeni forces emphasized, as per the statement, their continued military operations "against the Zionist entity until its aggression against our brothers in the Gaza Strip ceases."