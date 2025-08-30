Iraq counter-terror unit cracks down on drug trade

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) announced on Saturday the arrest of three suspected drug dealers.

In a post on Facebook, the agency revealed that the arrests took place in separate operations in Maysan, al-Muthanna and Dhi Qar provinces, describing them as "part of wider efforts to combat narcotics trafficking in the country."

Drug trafficking cases have risen in Iraq in recent years, particularly in southern provinces bordering Iran. Authorities have increasingly deployed elite security units such as the ICTS in anti-narcotics raids alongside local police.