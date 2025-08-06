IED blast injures three Iraqi soldiers in southern Nineveh

Shafaq News – Nineveh

An improvised explosive device detonated during a joint security operation in southern Nineveh on Wednesday, injuring three Iraqi soldiers, according to a security source.

The blast struck a patrol from the Army’s 43rd Brigade as it conducted a mission with Ansar al-Marjaiya forces—affiliated with the Popular Mobilization—southwest of Mosul.

An investigation has been launched to determine whether the device was recently planted or a remnant of previous military activity in the area.

IEDs remain a persistent threat in Iraq, especially in areas that once saw heavy fighting with ISIS.

Despite territorial defeat in 2017, the group and other militant remnants continue to plant roadside bombs targeting security forces, particularly in remote or contested zones like Nineveh, Kirkuk, and Diyala. Many of these explosives are either newly laid during insurgent movements or left behind from earlier battles, posing long-term risks to civilians and military personnel alike.