Interior Ministry: 125K firearm license applications filed

Shafaq News – Baghdad (Updated at 22:45)

Iraq’s Interior Ministry has registered more than 125,000 applications for firearm possession across the country.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Colonel Abbas al-Bahadli told Shafaq News that the Higher Committee for Arms Regulation has opened 730 offices and deployed mobile units to process registrations.

Al-Bahadli noted that the registration system has created a comprehensive database, enabling authorities to trace weapons linked to crimes or armed disputes.

“Limiting weapons to state control has significantly curtailed tribal disputes that previously threatened public safety,” he added, emphasizing that security agencies are continuing efforts to consolidate stability.

Earlier today, security forces arrested 33 suspects on various legal charges, including possession of unlicensed weapons.