Iraqi Intelligence busts militant group plotting unrest

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Intelligence Investigation Agency has arrested members of a militant group attempting to undermine the country’s political and security stability, the Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.

The group, calling itself the “Ahrar al-Iraq Movement,” was apprehended in a “special operation” carried out by the Agency in Baghdad's al-Rusafa district.

A video released by the ministry shows a masked individual claiming affiliation with the group, while another unidentified voice refers to its leader, “Abu Sadiq.”

According to the ministry, the group was targeting young Iraqis, attempting to lure them with radical ideas and recruitment efforts.