Interior Ministry officer found dead, suspect arrested with 43 bank cards in Najaf

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi Interior Ministry officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in eastern Baghdad on Friday, while customs authorities at Najaf International Airport arrested an individual in possession of dozens of bank cards.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the officer was discovered dead inside his home in Al-Obaidi area of eastern Baghdad, with the circumstances surrounding his death still unclear.

The source added that a security force arrived at the scene, transferred the body to the forensic department, and opened an investigation to determine the cause of death.

In a separate incident, Interior Ministry spokesman and head of the Security Media Cell, Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, announced that "officers from the Najaf Customs Police, part of the Fifth Region Customs Police Directorate, apprehended a suspect in possession of 43 various bank cards loaded with funds intended for smuggling."

He added, "An official report was filed, and the seized items have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation."