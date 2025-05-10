Kashmir calms: India, Pakistan agree to full ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, India and Pakistan implemented a full ceasefire with US mediation, setting the stage for further military dialogue next week.

Military commanders from both countries agreed during a call at 3:35 p.m. local time (10:35 GMT) to cease all operations across land, air, and sea, with the ceasefire taking effect at 5:00 p.m. (00:00 AM). A follow-up meeting is scheduled for May 12, according to India’s Foreign Ministry.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the agreement on Truth Social. “I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance facilitated the negotiations, holding direct talks with officials in both capitals.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the accord, reaffirming Islamabad’s position on preserving peace without compromising territorial integrity.

Kamal Suri, South Asia analyst at the International Crisis Group, urged both governments to institutionalize the ceasefire. “Without formal mechanisms and political commitment, this pause could prove short-lived.”

Border communities in Kashmir reported a sharp drop in hostilities. “This is the first peaceful evening in weeks,” one resident told local media.