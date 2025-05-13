Pakistan: Water dispute could collapse India ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Pakistan’s “fragile” ceasefire with India is at risk of collapse unless a long-running water dispute in Kashmir is resolved, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar warned Tuesday.

Speaking to CNN, Dar said tensions over river access in the disputed region could reignite hostilities, especially after India restricted water flows from key rivers that Pakistan views as vital to its economy.

The warning follows reports from Indian media that water flows from the Baglihar Dam, located in Indian-administered Kashmir, have been reduced—halting access to the Chenab River, which flows into Pakistan.

Dar said the United States supports Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts, citing President Donald Trump’s recent post on resolving the Kashmir conflict as proof of American engagement.

“If they didn’t believe in our efforts, they wouldn’t be cooperating this closely,” he said.

He also credited US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with mediating the surprise ceasefire, noting that it was US diplomacy—not direct military talks—that averted a wider war.

“Rubio conveyed India’s willingness to halt fighting,” Dar stated, rejecting Indian military claims that messages were exchanged directly between commanders.

When asked about the possibility of nuclear escalation, Dar emphasized that Islamabad never considered using nuclear weapons, even as fighting intensified to levels unseen since 1971.

“Our response was purely defensive. We were confident our conventional capabilities were sufficient to respond to threats both on the ground and in the air,” he said.

Dar also denied any Pakistani link to last month’s attacks in Indian-controlled Kashmir, calling them “unfounded allegations.”