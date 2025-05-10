Iraq hails India-Pakistan ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, calling it a constructive step that reflects both countries' commitment to resolving disputes through diplomacy.

In a statement, the ministry described the decision as a prudent move to ease regional tensions and foster mutual trust and dialogue. It also highlighted that lasting solutions require ongoing engagement, adherence to international law, and respect for both bilateral and multilateral agreements.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the two nations had agreed to an immediate ceasefire following several days of attacks. The agreement comes amid rising hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC), with reports of artillery exchanges and troop movements heightening concerns of a broader conflict.