Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the United States once used its veto power in the UN Security Council against a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, drafted by the ten non-permanent member states.

Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, exercised the veto, while all the 14 other members of the council voted in favor of the resolution.

Wood stated that the war in Gaza must end only after the release of all hostages there, emphasizing that among them are seven American citizens still held by Hamas. He placed full responsibility for the situation in Gaza on Hamas, saying, “Hamas has put tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip at risk.”

The blocked resolution also called for “safe and unimpeded” access to large-scale humanitarian aid, including in the besieged northern Gaza. It condemned any attempts to “starve the Palestinian people.”

The veto marked the fourth instance in which the United States has blocked the Security Council’s efforts to call for a ceasefire since the conflict began over a year ago, following a Hamas-led attack on Israel that resulted in more than 200 people being taken hostage.

Since October 7, the Israeli war has led to extensive destruction and a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. More than 43,985 Gazans have been killed, with a significant portion of the casualties being women and children. The war has also resulted in the displacement of over 1.9 million people, nearly 86% of Gaza's prewar population.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated rapidly, with shortages of food, water, and medical supplies. The United Nations and various humanitarian organizations have repeatedly called for a cease-fire and increased aid to the region.