After KDP, Unified Nineveh Bloc returns to provincial council for service-related votes

Shafaq News/ The Unified Nineveh Bloc announced that its return to the Nineveh Provincial Council will be limited to voting on service-related matters.

On Tuesday, the Council held its first session after a three-month hiatus, prompted by a political crisis following a contentious vote on the appointment of administrative unit heads.

In a press conference, council member Ahmed Al-Abed Rabbo said, "The Unified Nineveh Bloc has decided to attend today's session of the Nineveh Provincial Council,” clarifying that the participation will be restricted to voting on “issues concerning the Mukhtars and social benefits."

Al-Abed Rabbo added that the bloc will also attend the council's committee meetings “as part of its commitment to address essential service issues for the people of Nineveh.” However, “the bloc will maintain its political reservations until ongoing negotiations are concluded.”

"We reaffirm our commitment to serving the interests of Nineveh's residents and will continue to work towards delivering essential services during these sensitive times," Al-Abed Rabbo concluded.

The Unified Nineveh statement came hours after Ahmed al-Kiki, a member of the Council representing the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed that the KDP took the same step.

“Today's 18th session marks the resumption of council meetings after halting meetings for nearly three months, however, this does not imply acceptance of what happened previously concerning Future Nineveh's unilateral decision on the heads of administrative units," said al-Kiki to Shafaq News Agency.

He added that participation in the current session was necessary to vote on social welfare measures that benefit Nineveh and could not be postponed, as well as to form a committee to vet mukhtars for future voting.

The session follows the end of a boycott by the Unified Nineveh and Kurdistan Democratic Party blocs, which had been protesting the decision by the Future Nineveh bloc to replace and appoint leaders of 20 administrative units across the province.

Despite the participation of the two blocs in Tuesday’s session, sources indicated that deep disagreements remain unresolved regarding the administrative unit appointments.

A total of 26 out of 29 council members attended the session, with three members absent.