Political crisis in Nineveh nears resolution as negotiations progress

Shafaq News/ A two-month political crisis in Iraq's Nineveh Governorate is edging closer to resolution, sparked by disputes over unilateral decisions made by the Future of Nineveh bloc to dismiss and appoint administrative unit heads without consulting other council members. Despite the tension, recent developments have shown signs of progress as the political forces involved engage in negotiations to reach a consensus.

Session Adjournment and Attempts at Reconciliation

The crisis took a turn when the Nineveh Governorate Council adjourned its 17th session, which had been attended solely by the Future of Nineveh bloc. The session had originally been convened to vote on the appointment of district heads and the chief of Nineveh's Investment Authority. However, the session was postponed to provide an opportunity for the boycotting Unified Nineveh and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) blocs to participate.

Council Chairman Ahmed al-Hassoud emphasized that the decision to adjourn was made in the interest of fostering cooperation among all political blocs. “The session was adjourned to give the ‘Unified Nineveh’ and KDP blocs a chance to participate in important decision-making,” he explained. Although quorum was achieved with 16 members from the Future of Nineveh bloc, al-Hassoud stressed the importance of consensus and partnership.

Negotiations: Future of Nineveh, Unified Nineveh, and KDP Blocs

The ongoing negotiations between the Future of Nineveh, Unified Nineveh, and KDP blocs aim to resolve the stalemate caused by the disputed appointments. Al-Hassoud has reiterated that dialogue is essential to finding a solution, and his priority remains equal representation in council decisions. "I stand equidistant from all political forces. All blocs must participate in the council's sessions," he stated.

The boycott initially began when the Unified Nineveh and KDP blocs accused the Future of Nineveh bloc of monopolizing decisions and appointments within the governorate. The appointments of administrative unit heads were made without the participation of other blocs, leading to the current impasse. However, the recent postponement of the council session and continued dialogue have sparked hope that a resolution is within reach.

Responses from the Unified Nineveh and KDP Blocs

In response to the adjournment, the Unified Nineveh bloc expressed optimism, viewing the decision as a positive step towards reconciliation. "The bloc has held two rounds of dialogue with Future of Nineveh, and the discussions are still ongoing," said Muhannad Najm al-Jubouri, head of the Unified Nineveh bloc. He emphasized that the negotiations are aimed at finding solutions to satisfy all parties involved.

Al-Jubouri described the adjournment as a "goodwill gesture" that reflects the Future of Nineveh bloc's willingness to resolve the dispute.

Abdullah al-Nujaifi, another member of the Unified Nineveh bloc, praised the council chairman's decision, stating that it would enhance trust between the negotiating parties. "Achieving social and political balance is crucial for genuine stability in Nineveh," he added, stressing the importance of inclusive representation in provincial departments and administrative units.

The KDP bloc also welcomed the adjournment but stressed the need for real guarantees to ensure full participation in future decision-making. "There must be a genuine partnership among all forces representing Nineveh to resolve the current political disputes," said Ahmed al-Kiki, head of the KDP bloc. He warned that while the ongoing negotiations are promising, their success would depend on actions rather than mere statements.

Future of Nineveh's Stance and Prospects for Resolution

On the other hand, the Future of Nineveh bloc has taken steps towards reconciliation by initiating dialogue with the boycotting blocs. Mohammad Hreiss, the head of the Future of Nineveh bloc, highlighted the progress made in negotiations, indicating that the political crisis in Nineveh is nearing its end. "Negotiations between the Future of Nineveh bloc and the other blocs have begun, and they are making notable progress," Hreiss told Shafaq News.

However, Hreiss also made it clear that the appointments of administrative unit heads—a key point of contention—would not be reversed. "It is impossible to revoke or reverse the council's decision on this matter," he said, although he conceded that "minor adjustments" affecting two or three positions may be made to accommodate the concerns of the boycotting blocs.

Historical Context of the Crisis

The political deadlock began nearly two months ago when the Unified Nineveh and KDP blocs boycotted the Governorate Council following a session attended solely by the Future of Nineveh bloc. During that session, the council voted to appoint and replace several administrative unit officials without consulting other council members. The boycotting blocs accused the Future of Nineveh bloc of unilaterally monopolizing key decisions within the governorate, which they viewed as undermining the principle of shared governance.

Despite the boycott, the Future of Nineveh bloc, with its 16 members, has maintained a majority in council sessions. This majority has allowed them to continue functioning, albeit without the participation of the other major blocs. However, the ongoing negotiations indicate a potential breakthrough, with the prospect of the Unified Nineveh and KDP members returning to the council.