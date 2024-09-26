Nineveh Future Bloc accuses external entities of hindering political crisis resolution in Provincial Council

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Nineveh Future Bloc reiterated its accusations against political entities outside the governorate for obstructing efforts to resolve the political crisis that has paralyzed the Provincial Council’s operations for nearly three months.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the bloc's leader, Mohammed Haris, stated, "Some lawmakers and political blocs outside Nineveh are working to delay council sessions and hinder attempts to resolve conflicts."

Hares emphasized that all council members, regardless of their political affiliations, are striving to end the disputes; however, external interventions are impeding these efforts.

The Ninawa Provincial Council has been experiencing a boycott from the Nineveh Unified Bloc and the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) for approximately three months, stemming from disagreements over the appointment and replacement of administrative unit heads within the governorate.

In July, the council voted to implement changes in the positions of unit heads, with the vote occurring with the participation of the Nineveh Future Bloc (16 seats) while being boycotted by the Nineveh Unified Bloc (9 seats) and the KDP (4 seats).

The KDP described the developments as "a circumvention of the law and political agreements."