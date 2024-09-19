Nineveh Provincial Council initiates overhaul of government directors

Shafaq News/ The Nineveh Provincial Council announced, on Thursday, that there is an ongoing effort to replace directors of various government departments in the governorate.

Mohammed Heris, head of the "Nineveh Future" bloc in the council, told Shafaq News Agency, "The council is moving towards making changes in the leadership of several government institutions in the governorate."

He added, "The council is determined to replace directors who have negative performance records, those who have been in their positions for an extended period, or those who will be retiring due to reaching the legal age."

Heris also pointed out that "political quotas will play a role in these changes, as the allocation of positions in Iraq is largely based on political and party agreements."

Previously, the head of the Nineveh Provincial Council, Ahmed Al-Hassoud, stated that the council intends to reassess department heads in Nineveh to facilitate changes. He explained, "The evaluation period will be brief, and those who do not receive favorable assessments, based on specific criteria set by the council, will be removed or replaced."

In July, the Nineveh Provincial Council voted to make changes to the positions of administrative unit heads in the governorate. According to sources, the vote was led by the Nineveh Future alliance (16 seats) and was boycotted by the Unified Nineveh alliance (9 seats) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (4 seats).

The Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Nineveh Council has called the move "a circumvention of the law and political agreements."