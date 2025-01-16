Babylon Bloc threatens to oust Nineveh Governor over delays

Shafaq News/ The Babylon Bloc in the Nineveh Provincial Council threatened, on Thursday, to question and potentially dismiss Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil if he does not approve the administrative unit heads elected by the council four months ago.

Marwan Al-Taie, a council member from the Babylon Bloc, told Shafaq News, "There is clear procrastination by the governor in approving the orders for appointing the administrative unit heads."

"The council has taken legal measures and is awaiting a decision from the administrative court on this matter," Al-Taie added, emphasizing that "the council will not tolerate delays and procrastination in implementing its decisions."

Last week, a council member informed Shafaq News of a serious move to question Al-Dakhil in preparation for his dismissal, driven by political disputes over the delay in issuing administrative orders.

In July, the council voted to make changes to the positions of administrative unit heads in the province. The vote was carried out by the Future Nineveh Alliance (16 seats), which includes the Coordination Framework alliances, and was boycotted by the United Nineveh Alliance (nine seats) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (four seats). The Democratic Party in the Nineveh Council considered the move an "evasion of the law and political agreements."