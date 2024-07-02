Political turmoil in Nineveh as council changes spark controversy

Shafaq News/ The director of Ba'ashiqah district in Nineveh Ghazwan Hameed al-Dawudi vehemently expressed his defiance against recent administrative changes imposed by the Nineveh Provincial Council, labeling them as a "political and sectarian coup against the law."

In a statement issued late Tuesday, al-Dawudi addressed the residents of Ba'ashiqah and the wider Nineveh governorate, condemning what he described as a flagrant violation of legal procedures by the Future Nineveh Alliance in the Provincial Council.

The changes in question involved the removal and appointments of administrative unit heads, decisions that al-Dawudi insisted should be undertaken strictly within legal frameworks after due process and proper warnings for any alleged administrative failures.

"As the director of Ba'ashiqah, I firmly uphold my right to continue in my duties, and I will pursue legal action to challenge this administrative and legal error orchestrated by the Future Nineveh Alliance," al-Dawudi stated firmly.

The Nineveh Provincial Council, in a session held earlier today, reportedly passed these changes with the support of the Future Nineveh Alliance (16 seats), with the Unified Nineveh Alliance (9 seats) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) (4 seats) boycotting the session.

Responding to the developments, the Unified Nineveh Alliance announced the suspension of its membership in the Provincial Council, citing concerns over what it termed "unlawful practices" in the appointment and dismissal of administrative heads.

Meanwhile, the KDP's bloc within the council characterized the moves as "a circumvention of the law and political agreements."

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Hares, head of the Future Nineveh Alliance and a member of the council, disclosed plans for further changes in leadership roles within administrative units across the governorate, hinting at potential alterations scheduled for the coming week.

"These changes will affect the directors of administrative units under Nineveh's governance, including those in disputed territories effectively under the administration of the Kurdistan Region," Hares told Reuters, emphasizing that the decisions would be made through political agreements and subjected to voting procedures.