Political gridlock: Court reinstates Nineveh Council chairman

Shafaq News/ A deepening political rift has gripped the Nineveh Provincial Council following an administrative court ruling on Sunday that suspended the dismissal of Council Chairman Ahmed Al-Hasoud, further fueling tensions among rival blocs.

According to an official court document, the Administrative Court ruled in favor of Al-Hasoud and issued an injunction to halt his removal until a final verdict is reached. The decision, based on Articles 151 and 152 of Iraq’s Civil Procedure Law, was described as urgent but subject to appeal.

The decision came after Al-Hasoud had filed a legal challenge against his dismissal, arguing that the procedure lacked legal validity. However, several council members maintain that his removal was conducted per constitutional and legal frameworks. His ouster had been backed by a majority vote within the council, reflecting ongoing power struggles between the "Unified Nineveh" bloc, which includes Sunni Arab and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) members, and the rival "Future Nineveh" coalition.

Sources within the council told Shafaq News that the court ruling has further polarized political alliances. While the "Unified Nineveh" bloc sees the decision as a strategic move to restore figures aligned with their interests, their opponents argue that it undermines efforts to hold officials accountable.

Political interventions, particularly from senior figures such as Faleh Al-Fayyad, are believed to have played a role in Al-Hasoud’s reinstatement, according to insiders. This has sparked public frustration in Mosul, where many residents view the decision as politically motivated rather than legally justified.