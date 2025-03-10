Nineveh: Al-Hasoud returns, investigation continues

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Nineveh Provincial Council Chairman Ahmed Al-Hasoud resumed his duties on Monday after a court issued a precautionary order suspending his dismissal.

Speaking at a press conference at the Provincial Council, Al-Hasoud said the Administrative Court's ruling proved his dismissal had been unjust. “The fair Iraqi judiciary has stood by the oppressed, and we were vindicated by the court's precautionary order,” he told reporters.

Al-Hasoud maintained that the session in which his removal was voted on was “unfair,” pointing out that he would continue to pursue legal avenues until a final ruling is issued.

The chairman’s return to his duties follows the Administrative Court’s ruling to suspend the implementation of his dismissal, which was voted on by the Nineveh Council on March 5.

Al-Hasoud was previously dismissed by the Nineveh Provincial Council over reported allegations of falsifying his credentials. He challenged the decision in court, arguing the dismissal violated legal procedures.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Parliamentary Regions and Provinces committee called on the Supreme Judicial Council to investigate Nineveh Provincial Council Chairman Ahmed Al-Hasoud for allegedly using an unaccredited academic title in official documents.

According to a letter signed by the committee’s Chairman Khaled Al-Samarrai, Al-Hasoud continues to present himself as a “Doctor” despite holding only a high school diploma. The letter also claimed that Al-Hasoud obtained a dentistry degree from Ukraine that is not officially recognized under Iraqi regulations, calling it a “legal violation requiring judicial action.”

“This correspondence was based on reviews and audits of official documents confirming these violations,” the committee noted.