Nineveh Council ousts chairman

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Nineveh Provincial Council voted to dismiss its chairman, Ahmed Al-Hasoud, from his position following an interrogation session.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the council convened the session with a quorum of 29 members; 16 members voted against accepting Al-Hasoud’s responses to accusations brought by the "Unified Nineveh" bloc, which alleged multiple violations.

Following the rejection of his answers, the council immediately voted to remove Al-Hasoud from his post.

Earlier, sources in the council had told Shafaq News that the interrogation request cited several documented legal violations against Al-Hasoud, including doubts over the authenticity of his academic qualifications.

The sources said the bloc intended to question Al-Hasoud over his degree and its equivalency during the session.

Shafaq News Agency also obtained official documents regarding Al-Hasoud’s academic credentials. The documents revealed what were described as “serious academic irregularities,” showing that Al-Hasoud holds a doctoral degree in dentistry despite only possessing a high school diploma in the literary stream. In November 2024, Iraq’s Ministry of Higher Education asked the University of Mosul to review his degree, which was ultimately rejected due to failure to meet academic requirements, including the necessary scientific background.

This is a breaking story…